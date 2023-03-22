Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (TSEM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TSEM stock has gone up by 1.24%, with a monthly gain of 1.14% and a quarterly plunge of -8.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for TSEM stock, with a simple moving average of -6.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Right Now?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) by analysts is $49.00, which is $7.76 above the current market price. The public float for TSEM is 109.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of TSEM was 487.56K shares.

TSEM) stock’s latest price update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM)’s stock price has increased by 1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 40.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Intel Agrees to $6 Billion Deal for Tower Semiconductor

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $37.50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TSEM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

TSEM Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.63. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw -4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.01 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 14.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.39. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.60. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.