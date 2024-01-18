CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNX is 1.32.

The public float for CNX is 153.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNX on January 18, 2024 was 2.63M shares.

The stock price of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) has plunged by -0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 19.50, but the company has seen a -4.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-07 that CNX Resources is an American independent exploration and production company focused on natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin. The company’s stock has underperformed peers but has shown improvement recently. Natural gas prices are expected to increase due to a winter storm and growing demand, which could benefit CNX Resources.

CNX’s Market Performance

CNX’s stock has fallen by -4.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.86% and a quarterly drop of -15.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for CNX Resources Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.89% for CNX’s stock, with a 0.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CNX Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.19. In addition, CNX Resources Corp saw -2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNX starting from LANIGAN BERNARD JR, who purchase 45,805 shares at the price of $21.83 back on Sep 18. After this action, LANIGAN BERNARD JR now owns 251,820 shares of CNX Resources Corp, valued at $999,923 using the latest closing price.

LANIGAN BERNARD JR, the Director of CNX Resources Corp, purchase 98,635 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that LANIGAN BERNARD JR is holding 206,015 shares at $2,169,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Equity return is now at value 80.26, with 27.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNX Resources Corp (CNX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.