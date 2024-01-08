Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 70.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Walt Disney Co (DIS) by analysts is $103.08, which is $12.18 above the current market price. The public float for DIS is 1.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On January 08, 2024, the average trading volume of DIS was 12.55M shares.

DIS) stock’s latest price update

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.38 in relation to its previous close of 90.56. However, the company has experienced a 0.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-05 that Toast is trading for less than half of its 2021 IPO price, and restaurant chains are eating up the platform. Revenue growth is slowing and the user base has stalled at Chewy, but don’t send the stock to the doghouse just yet.

DIS’s Market Performance

DIS’s stock has risen by 0.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.12% and a quarterly rise of 12.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Walt Disney Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.99% for DIS’s stock, with a 1.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $110 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DIS Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.78. In addition, Walt Disney Co saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from Coleman Sonia L, who sale 898 shares at the price of $90.11 back on Jan 02. After this action, Coleman Sonia L now owns 1,861 shares of Walt Disney Co, valued at $80,919 using the latest closing price.

WOODFORD BRENT, the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of Walt Disney Co, sale 18,788 shares at $92.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that WOODFORD BRENT is holding 33,586 shares at $1,747,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.89 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walt Disney Co stands at +2.66. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 2.42, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Walt Disney Co (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 51.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.79. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Walt Disney Co (DIS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.