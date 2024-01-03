Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is above average at 70.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Walt Disney Co (DIS) is $103.08, which is $12.37 above the current market price. The public float for DIS is 1.83B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DIS on January 03, 2024 was 12.54M shares.

DIS) stock’s latest price update

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.47relation to previous closing price of 90.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $90.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day.

DIS’s Market Performance

Walt Disney Co (DIS) has experienced a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.14% drop in the past month, and a 11.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for DIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.33% for DIS’s stock, with a 1.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $110 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DIS Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.84. In addition, Walt Disney Co saw 0.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from WOODFORD BRENT, who sale 18,788 shares at the price of $92.99 back on Dec 18. After this action, WOODFORD BRENT now owns 33,586 shares of Walt Disney Co, valued at $1,747,096 using the latest closing price.

Chang Amy, the Director of Walt Disney Co, purchase 1,078 shares at $92.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Chang Amy is holding 6,216 shares at $99,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.89 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walt Disney Co stands at +2.66. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 2.42, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Walt Disney Co (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 51.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.79. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Walt Disney Co (DIS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.