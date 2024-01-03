HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, HIVE stock has gone down by -14.09%, with a monthly gain of 43.00% and a quarterly surge of 41.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.23% for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.07% for HIVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HIVE is 87.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of HIVE was 2.79M shares.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE)’s stock price has dropped by -3.09 in relation to previous closing price of 4.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that After stuffing your portfolio with safe, stable stocks, prudent investors should also allocate a small portion to higher-risk, ultra-speculative names. Why? Because while they’re risky, these stocks boast huge upside potential if things break right.

HIVE Trading at 24.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.89%, as shares surge +26.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE fell by -14.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. saw -3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.62 for the present operating margin

-29.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stands at -222.37. The total capital return value is set at -17.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.44. Equity return is now at value -78.44, with -61.48 for asset returns.

Based on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 23.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.22. Total debt to assets is 18.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.