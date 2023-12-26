Walt Disney Co’s (DIS) Stock: A -1.84% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Walt Disney Co (DIS) has seen a -2.61% decrease in the past week, with a -4.26% drop in the past month, and a 12.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for DIS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.84% for DIS’s stock, with a 1.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Right Now?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Walt Disney Co (DIS) is $103.35, which is $12.33 above the current market price. The public float for DIS is 1.83B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DIS on December 26, 2023 was 12.80M shares.

DIS) stock’s latest price update

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 92.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-12-25 that Out of eight major theatrical releases from Disney this year, seven of them significantly underperformed with audiences not just in the U.S. but overseas as well.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $110 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DIS Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.48. In addition, Walt Disney Co saw 4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from WOODFORD BRENT, who sale 18,788 shares at the price of $92.99 back on Dec 18. After this action, WOODFORD BRENT now owns 33,586 shares of Walt Disney Co, valued at $1,747,096 using the latest closing price.

Chang Amy, the Director of Walt Disney Co, purchase 1,078 shares at $92.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Chang Amy is holding 6,216 shares at $99,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.89 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walt Disney Co stands at +2.66. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 2.42, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Walt Disney Co (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 51.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.79. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Walt Disney Co (DIS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.