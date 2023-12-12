Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) has decreased by -11.43 when compared to last closing price of 15.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that The performance of the stock market in 2023 has been mixed. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies, global economic conditions, and energy sector shifts have trended this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 4.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) is $18.60, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 196.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RIOT on December 12, 2023 was 22.78M shares.

RIOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has seen a -6.53% decrease in the past week, with a 37.32% rise in the past month, and a 33.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.63% for RIOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.56% for RIOT stock, with a simple moving average of 22.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIOT Trading at 29.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +35.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.53. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc saw 313.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Marleau Hubert, who sale 51,165 shares at the price of $12.28 back on Aug 17. After this action, Marleau Hubert now owns 27,860 shares of Riot Platforms Inc, valued at $628,306 using the latest closing price.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, the Director of Riot Platforms Inc, sale 26,000 shares at $19.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro is holding 13,441 shares at $498,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10. Equity return is now at value -21.55, with -19.56 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.