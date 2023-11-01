ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 75.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ServiceNow Inc (NOW) by analysts is $649.36, which is $67.51 above the current market price. The public float for NOW is 203.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of NOW was 1.08M shares.

NOW) stock’s latest price update

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW)’s stock price has plunge by 2.34relation to previous closing price of 568.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Earnings season continues to chug along, picking up notable steam since the beginning of last week’s results from a few mega-cap technology players. We’ve received many positive surprises throughout the period as companies continue to navigate a unique macroeconomic situation.

NOW’s Market Performance

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has experienced a 4.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.79% rise in the past month, and a 3.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for NOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.20% for NOW’s stock, with a 13.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $704 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOW Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $555.11. In addition, ServiceNow Inc saw 49.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Mastantuono Gina, who sale 386 shares at the price of $554.89 back on Oct 09. After this action, Mastantuono Gina now owns 9,102 shares of ServiceNow Inc, valued at $214,188 using the latest closing price.

Bedi Christopher, the Chief Digital Information Ofc of ServiceNow Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $554.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Bedi Christopher is holding 15,484 shares at $554,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 12.11 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.