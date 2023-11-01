Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.73 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that Robotics is one of the most exciting and innovative fields of technology today. From manufacturing and e-commerce to education and healthcare, robots are transforming various industries and creating new opportunities for growth and efficiency.

Is It Worth Investing in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) by analysts is $1.58, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for STRC is 14.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of STRC was 155.25K shares.

STRC’s Market Performance

The stock of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has seen a -11.42% decrease in the past week, with a -38.53% drop in the past month, and a -73.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.34% for STRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.55% for STRC’s stock, with a -76.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STRC Trading at -39.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.19%, as shares sank -36.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRC fell by -11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6708. In addition, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation saw -84.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRC starting from Hamer Andrew, who purchase 32,000 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Mar 31. After this action, Hamer Andrew now owns 958,807 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, valued at $15,261 using the latest closing price.

GARAGIC DENIS, the Chief Technology Officer of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, purchase 14,765 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that GARAGIC DENIS is holding 336,458 shares at $7,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-733.08 for the present operating margin

+5.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stands at -1078.52. The total capital return value is set at -57.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.75. Equity return is now at value -95.53, with -85.76 for asset returns.

Based on Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 7.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.