PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.19 in relation to its previous close of 46.06. However, the company has experienced a 1.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Ahead of possible volatility in the market, investors may find some measure of confidence in undervalued stocks. From a psychological perspective, companies that sit well outside the well-beaten path offer the perception that they trade below their intrinsic value.

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) is 1.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBF is 1.86.

The average price recommended by analysts for PBF Energy Inc (PBF) is $54.77, which is $7.24 above the current market price. The public float for PBF is 109.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.56% of that float. On November 01, 2023, PBF’s average trading volume was 2.33M shares.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF’s stock has seen a 1.06% increase for the week, with a -9.03% drop in the past month and a 0.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for PBF Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.59% for PBF stock, with a simple moving average of 9.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PBF Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.16. In addition, PBF Energy Inc saw 16.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Fedena James E., who sale 63,688 shares at the price of $55.09 back on Sep 28. After this action, Fedena James E. now owns 80,859 shares of PBF Energy Inc, valued at $3,508,725 using the latest closing price.

O Connor Thomas L, the Senior Vice President of PBF Energy Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $55.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that O Connor Thomas L is holding 117,503 shares at $2,758,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Equity return is now at value 67.37, with 22.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PBF Energy Inc (PBF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.