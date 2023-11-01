Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) is $87.43, which is -$0.36 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 344.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ED on November 01, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ED) stock’s latest price update

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has plunge by 0.35relation to previous closing price of 87.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

ED’s Market Performance

ED’s stock has fallen by -0.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.56% and a quarterly drop of -5.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Consolidated Edison, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.58% for ED’s stock, with a -5.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $94 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ED Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.51. In addition, Consolidated Edison, Inc. saw -7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from HOGLUND ROBERT N, who purchase 158 shares at the price of $85.53 back on Sep 29. After this action, HOGLUND ROBERT N now owns 44,641 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc., valued at $13,493 using the latest closing price.

Cawley Timothy, the Chairman, President & CEO of Consolidated Edison, Inc., purchase 81 shares at $85.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Cawley Timothy is holding 19,966 shares at $6,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison, Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 11.95, with 3.82 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.