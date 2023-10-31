Should You Invest in Aptiv PLC (APTV) Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for APTV is at 2.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APTV is $129.63, which is $43.23 above the current market price. The public float for APTV is 281.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for APTV on October 31, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

APTV) stock’s latest price update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV)’s stock price has increased by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 86.01. However, the company has seen a -3.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-30 that Ari Wald, Oppenheimer, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the technical support for Marathon, Aptiv and CME Group.

APTV’s Market Performance

APTV’s stock has fallen by -3.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.37% and a quarterly drop of -21.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Aptiv PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.99% for APTV stock, with a simple moving average of -16.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $145 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APTV Trading at -11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.35. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw -7.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from Massaro Joseph R, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $101.87 back on Sep 15. After this action, Massaro Joseph R now owns 206,773 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $193,553 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $89.98 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 554,799 shares at $599,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+20.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 11.01, with 4.54 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 79.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.14. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.