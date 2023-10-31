Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for QRTEA is 348.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.88% of that float. The average trading volume for QRTEA on October 31, 2023 was 7.21M shares.

QRTEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has jumped by 6.81 compared to previous close of 0.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that Understandably, the concept of stocks to sell is a controversial one in the capital market. Let me rephrase that in baseball terms.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

QRTEA’s Market Performance

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has experienced a -3.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.05% drop in the past month, and a -55.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.79% for QRTEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.89% for QRTEA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -58.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QRTEA Trading at -25.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares sank -23.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4909. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc saw -72.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 26,231 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Sep 20. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 40,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc, valued at $16,526 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the Chairman of the Board of Qurate Retail Inc, sale 101 shares at $35.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $3,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Equity return is now at value -144.65, with -19.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.