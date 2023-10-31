LKQ Corp (LKQ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.37 in relation to its previous close of 43.55. However, the company has experienced a -9.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-27 that The auto parts specialist posted mixed third quarter results. While it notched a convincing revenue beat, it fell notably short of the consensus analyst profitability estimate.

Is It Worth Investing in LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) Right Now?

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for LKQ Corp (LKQ) by analysts is $63.11, which is $19.72 above the current market price. The public float for LKQ is 265.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of LKQ was 1.46M shares.

LKQ’s Market Performance

LKQ’s stock has seen a -9.32% decrease for the week, with a -12.36% drop in the past month and a -21.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for LKQ Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.19% for LKQ’s stock, with a -20.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at -13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ fell by -9.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.57. In addition, LKQ Corp saw -18.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from Zarcone Dominick P, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $51.74 back on Sep 05. After this action, Zarcone Dominick P now owns 495,004 shares of LKQ Corp, valued at $1,655,610 using the latest closing price.

Divitto Meg, the Director of LKQ Corp, sale 2,300 shares at $54.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Divitto Meg is holding 15,607 shares at $124,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+38.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for LKQ Corp stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.08. Equity return is now at value 16.95, with 7.09 for asset returns.

Based on LKQ Corp (LKQ), the company’s capital structure generated 72.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.92. Total debt to assets is 32.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, LKQ Corp (LKQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.