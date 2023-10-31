Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LVS is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LVS is $65.85, which is $18.03 above the current price. The public float for LVS is 331.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LVS on October 31, 2023 was 4.44M shares.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.66 in comparison to its previous close of 47.04, however, the company has experienced a 2.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-23 that International casino resort operator Las Vegas Sands Co. NYSE: LVS name may be slightly misleading now since they no longer own or operate any casinos in Las Vegas or the U.S. The company operates integrated casino resorts in Macao and Singapore. It had sold off its remaining Las Vegas properties Venetian and Palazzo reports to Apollo Global Management Inc. NYSE: APO and Vici Properties in 2022 for $6.25 billion.

LVS’s Market Performance

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) has seen a 2.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.32% gain in the past month and a -19.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for LVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.42% for LVS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LVS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LVS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LVS Trading at -1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVS rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.90. In addition, Las Vegas Sands Corp saw -0.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVS starting from Forman Charles D, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $63.17 back on Apr 28. After this action, Forman Charles D now owns 205,984 shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp, valued at $947,550 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.73 for the present operating margin

+14.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Las Vegas Sands Corp stands at -25.94. The total capital return value is set at -4.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.12. Equity return is now at value 15.97, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), the company’s capital structure generated 416.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.62. Total debt to assets is 73.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 363.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.