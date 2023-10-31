Honeywell International Inc (HON) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Honeywell International Inc (HON) by analysts is $212.90, which is $33.15 above the current market price. The public float for HON is 658.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of HON was 2.74M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HON) stock’s latest price update

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON)’s stock price has plunge by 1.55relation to previous closing price of 177.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-30 that Wall Street analysts typically go into hiding every three months when the long-awaited earnings season kicks off, making them earn their paychecks through long hours of due diligence and financial modeling. This time, you bet they had to dig into 3M Company NYSE: MMM and its unusually high potential.

HON’s Market Performance

Honeywell International Inc (HON) has experienced a -0.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.70% drop in the past month, and a -7.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for HON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.55% for HON’s stock, with a -7.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $193 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HON Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.43. In addition, Honeywell International Inc saw -16.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Kapur Vimal, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $197.46 back on May 08. After this action, Kapur Vimal now owns 8,622 shares of Honeywell International Inc, valued at $1,283,490 using the latest closing price.

Koutsaftes George, the President and CEO, SPS of Honeywell International Inc, sale 5,420 shares at $214.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Koutsaftes George is holding 7,343 shares at $1,160,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.40 for the present operating margin

+38.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc stands at +14.01. The total capital return value is set at 18.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.99. Equity return is now at value 30.99, with 8.91 for asset returns.

Based on Honeywell International Inc (HON), the company’s capital structure generated 123.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 32.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Honeywell International Inc (HON) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.