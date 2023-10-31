Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) by analysts is $1.87, which is $0.48 above the current market price. The public float for AVAH is 53.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of AVAH was 175.83K shares.

AVAH) stock’s latest price update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH)’s stock price has soared by 15.83 in relation to previous closing price of 1.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-19 that ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) (NASDAQ: AVAH) today announced that the company will release its third quarter results before the market open on Thursday, November 9, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

AVAH’s Market Performance

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) has seen a 11.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.81% gain in the past month and a -17.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.02% for AVAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.88% for AVAH’s stock, with a 4.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVAH Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.59%, as shares surge +17.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAH rose by +11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2100. In addition, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc saw 78.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAH starting from GANZI VICTOR F, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Jun 06. After this action, GANZI VICTOR F now owns 236,617 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, valued at $246 using the latest closing price.

GANZI VICTOR F, the Director of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, purchase 3,200 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that GANZI VICTOR F is holding 236,417 shares at $3,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.43 for the present operating margin

+29.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc stands at -37.03. The total capital return value is set at 4.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.01. Equity return is now at value -227.38, with -12.05 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.