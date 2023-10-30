Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STX is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) is $68.67, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for STX is 206.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.29% of that float. On October 30, 2023, STX’s average trading volume was 2.90M shares.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX)’s stock price has increased by 3.58 compared to its previous closing price of 65.84. However, the company has seen a 2.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Seagate’s (STX) first-quarter fiscal 2024 performance is hit by weak economic recovery in China, soft demand in the legacy markets and continued inventory digestion by clients.

STX’s Market Performance

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has seen a 2.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.82% gain in the past month and a 7.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for STX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.60% for STX’s stock, with a 7.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $70 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STX Trading at 2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.24. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc saw 29.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from ZANDER EDWARD J, who sale 1,370 shares at the price of $65.25 back on Oct 23. After this action, ZANDER EDWARD J now owns 0 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, valued at $89,392 using the latest closing price.

SCHUELKE KATHERINE, the SVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, sale 2,346 shares at $64.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that SCHUELKE KATHERINE is holding 28,812 shares at $151,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stands at -7.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.26. Equity return is now at value 2207.14, with -9.39 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.