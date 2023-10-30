Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, IMTE stock has gone up by 84.33%, with a monthly gain of 17.62% and a quarterly plunge of -10.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.83% for Integrated Media Technology Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.43% for IMTE’s stock, with a -41.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMTE is 1.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of IMTE was 16.21K shares.

IMTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) has jumped by 29.32 compared to previous close of 1.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 84.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-09-19 that Can these penny stocks make gains today? The post Cheap Penny Stocks Under $5 For Your Watchlist Right Now appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

IMTE Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.16%, as shares surge +29.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTE rose by +84.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.77. In addition, Integrated Media Technology Limited saw -64.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2291.35 for the present operating margin

-562.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integrated Media Technology Limited stands at -2394.71. The total capital return value is set at -34.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.52. Equity return is now at value -46.56, with -29.77 for asset returns.

Based on Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), the company’s capital structure generated 18.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.