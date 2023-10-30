Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) has seen a -10.17% decrease in the past week, with a -21.33% drop in the past month, and a -59.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.46% for ULCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.93% for ULCC’s stock, with a -56.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Right Now?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ULCC is at 2.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ULCC is $7.33, which is $3.53 above the current market price. The public float for ULCC is 39.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 32.17% of that float. The average trading volume for ULCC on October 30, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

ULCC) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.31 compared to its previous closing price of 4.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants David Erdman – Senior Director, IR Barry Biffle – CEO Jimmy Dempsey – President Mark Mitchell – CFO Conference Call Participants Savi Syth – Raymond James Duane Pfennigwerth – Evercore ISI Brandon Oglenski – Barclays Michael Linenberg – Deutsche Bank Stephen Trent – Citi Helane Becker – TD Cowen Jamie Baker – JPMorgan Securities Andrew Didora – Bank of America Conor Cunningham – Melius Research Christopher Stathoulopoulos – Susquehanna Financial Group Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $5 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ULCC Trading at -28.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -21.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC fell by -10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc saw -63.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Biffle Barry, who sale 44,418 shares at the price of $7.43 back on Aug 11. After this action, Biffle Barry now owns 756,119 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc, valued at $330,079 using the latest closing price.

Biffle Barry, the President & CEO of Frontier Group Holdings Inc, sale 223,647 shares at $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Biffle Barry is holding 800,537 shares at $1,776,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.40 for the present operating margin

+1.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at -3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value 12.69, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC), the company’s capital structure generated 575.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.19. Total debt to assets is 65.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.