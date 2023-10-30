Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE: CUBI)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.81 in comparison to its previous close of 33.75, however, the company has experienced a 23.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants David Patti – Director of Communications Jay Siddhu – Executive Chairman Sam Sidhu – President and Chief Executive Officer Carla Leibold – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Phil Watkins – CFO Conference Call Participants Steve Moss – Raymond James Casey Haire – Jefferies Peter Winter – D.A. Davidson Michael Perito – KBW Frank Schiraldi – Piper Sandler Matthew Breese – Stephens Bill Dezellem – Tieton Capital Markets David Patti Thank you for joining us for the Customers Bancorp Earnings Call for the Third Quarter of 2023.

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE: CUBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by analysts is $48.61, which is $8.85 above the current market price. The public float for CUBI is 28.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.52% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of CUBI was 272.12K shares.

CUBI’s Market Performance

CUBI’s stock has seen a 23.82% increase for the week, with a 22.91% rise in the past month and a -5.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for Customers Bancorp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.09% for CUBI’s stock, with a 36.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CUBI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CUBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $60 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUBI Trading at 18.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +15.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBI rose by +23.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.38. In addition, Customers Bancorp Inc saw 40.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBI starting from Leibold Carla A, who sale 16,619 shares at the price of $34.33 back on Sep 15. After this action, Leibold Carla A now owns 79,387 shares of Customers Bancorp Inc, valued at $570,532 using the latest closing price.

Hedde Glenn, the Pres Mortgage WarehouseLending of Customers Bancorp Inc, sale 7,792 shares at $41.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Hedde Glenn is holding 72,221 shares at $319,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Customers Bancorp Inc stands at +25.08. The total capital return value is set at 11.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.68. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 1.03 for asset returns.

Based on Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI), the company’s capital structure generated 80.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.49. Total debt to assets is 5.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.