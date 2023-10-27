Navigating the Volatility of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR’s (TKC) Stock

In the past week, TKC stock has gone up by 1.15%, with a monthly decline of -6.96% and a quarterly plunge of -8.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.93% for TKC’s stock, with a -2.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE: TKC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86.

The public float for TKC is 873.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TKC on October 27, 2023 was 378.42K shares.

TKC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE: TKC) has increased by 3.04 when compared to last closing price of 4.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-02 that Tecnoglass (TGLS), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH), Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) and Copa Holdings (CPA) have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

TKC Trading at -11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKC rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR saw -7.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.54 for the present operating margin

+32.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR stands at +20.52. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.65. Equity return is now at value 52.68, with 14.68 for asset returns.

Based on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC), the company’s capital structure generated 174.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.55. Total debt to assets is 52.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.