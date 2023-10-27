Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s (BXMT) Stock: A -5.45% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) has seen a -2.93% decrease in the past week, with a -9.73% drop in the past month, and a -13.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for BXMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.45% for BXMT’s stock, with a -3.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) is $22.17, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for BXMT is 162.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXMT on October 27, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

BXMT) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 19.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Timothy Hayes – VP, Shareholder Relations Katie Keenan – President and CEO Anthony F. Marone, Jr – CFO, Treasurer, and Principal Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Laws – Raymond James Steve DeLaney – JMP Securities Sarah Barcomb – BTIG Jade Rahmani – KBW Donald Fandetti – Wells Fargo Richard Shane – J.P.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $24 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXMT Trading at -8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.90. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc saw -6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 2,275 shares at the price of $23.20 back on Sep 11. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 150,284 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, valued at $52,791 using the latest closing price.

Marone Anthony F. JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, sale 485 shares at $23.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Marone Anthony F. JR is holding 50,495 shares at $11,274 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.16 for the present operating margin

+91.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10. Equity return is now at value 4.41, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 451.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 80.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.