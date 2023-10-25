Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) has seen a -14.26% decrease in the past week, with a -12.38% drop in the past month, and a -18.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for GPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.92% for GPC stock, with a simple moving average of -19.90% for the last 200 days.

Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE: GPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) is $157.36, which is $28.57 above the current market price. The public float for GPC is 139.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPC on October 25, 2023 was 907.83K shares.

GPC) stock’s latest price update

Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE: GPC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.41relation to previous closing price of 128.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Per the latest Earnings Trend report, third-quarter earnings of the auto sector are expected to decline 12.2% year over year. Amid the glum outlook, one can still expect an earnings beat from PCAR, ALSN and F.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $160 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPC Trading at -13.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC fell by -14.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.27. In addition, Genuine Parts Co. saw -25.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $151.75 back on Jun 02. After this action, LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR now owns 33,162 shares of Genuine Parts Co., valued at $303,500 using the latest closing price.

BREAUX RANDALL P, the Group President, GPC N.A. of Genuine Parts Co., purchase 500 shares at $149.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that BREAUX RANDALL P is holding 20,523 shares at $74,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Equity return is now at value 31.89, with 7.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.