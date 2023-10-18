PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of PulteGroup Inc (PHM) has gone down by -0.64% for the week, with a -4.12% drop in the past month and a -10.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.79% for PHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.15% for PHM’s stock, with a 9.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PulteGroup Inc (PHM) by analysts is $95.59, which is $25.81 above the current market price. The public float for PHM is 217.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.63% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of PHM was 2.40M shares.

PHM) stock’s latest price update

PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.80relation to previous closing price of 72.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-12 that Shares of homebuilders took a broad beating Thursday, as mortgage rates kept rising to a 23-year high, and prompting more home buyers to back off. The iShares Home Construction ETF ITB, -4.82% dropped 5.2% toward a four-month low in afternoon trading, the biggest one-day drop in 13 months, with all 46 equity components losing ground.

PHM Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.38. In addition, PulteGroup Inc saw 61.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from Snyder Lila, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $80.73 back on Aug 03. After this action, Snyder Lila now owns 5,540 shares of PulteGroup Inc, valued at $322,936 using the latest closing price.

OShaughnessy Robert, the Exec. VP & CFO of PulteGroup Inc, sale 115,102 shares at $66.90 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that OShaughnessy Robert is holding 177,564 shares at $7,700,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.21 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc stands at +16.03. The total capital return value is set at 31.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 31.51, with 19.01 for asset returns.

Based on PulteGroup Inc (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.39. Total debt to assets is 18.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, PulteGroup Inc (PHM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.