Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) has jumped by 8.85 compared to previous close of 12.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-10-17 that FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing and global contract research services, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 6, 2023. Company management will host a webcast and conference call that day at 4:30 p.m.

The 36-month beta value for NEO is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NEO is $20.73, which is $7.41 above than the current price. The public float for NEO is 125.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. The average trading volume of NEO on October 18, 2023 was 815.03K shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

The stock of Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen a 8.08% increase in the past week, with a 5.28% rise in the past month, and a -22.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for NEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.97% for NEO’s stock, with a -8.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEO Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +8.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.35. In addition, Neogenomics Inc. saw 49.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.55 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogenomics Inc. stands at -28.30. The total capital return value is set at -9.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.70. Equity return is now at value -11.47, with -6.58 for asset returns.

Based on Neogenomics Inc. (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 61.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.97. Total debt to assets is 35.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.