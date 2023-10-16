Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) has decreased by -2.73 when compared to last closing price of 293.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-15 that Super Micro Computer, Inc. reported impressive Q4 2023 financial results with a significant increase in net income. The company’s annual net sales for 2023 reached $7.12 billion, showing consistent growth. While SMCI’s stock price is currently experiencing a correction, long-term indicators suggest a bullish outlook.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) is above average at 24.93x. The 36-month beta value for SMCI is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMCI is $364.00, which is $78.8 above than the current price. The public float for SMCI is 45.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.92% of that float. The average trading volume of SMCI on October 16, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

SMCI’s Market Performance

SMCI’s stock has seen a -1.54% decrease for the week, with a 5.33% rise in the past month and a -5.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for Super Micro Computer Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.22% for SMCI’s stock, with a 56.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $327 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMCI Trading at 4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +244.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $270.28. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc saw 247.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from KAO GEORGE, who sale 2,968 shares at the price of $280.79 back on Aug 31. After this action, KAO GEORGE now owns 7,590 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc, valued at $833,395 using the latest closing price.

TUAN SHERMAN, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $272.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that TUAN SHERMAN is holding 27,613 shares at $272,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc stands at +8.98. Equity return is now at value 37.67, with 18.55 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.