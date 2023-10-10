Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL)’s stock price has plunge by 8.39relation to previous closing price of 8.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.82% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-09 that Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) has announced a US Army contract with a maximum ceiling value of $544 million, sending its shares more than 8% higher in early Monday trading. The company said in a statement that it will provide onsite professional engineering services, as well as supply and support the satellite and terrestrial networking communications technologies for the Project Manager Tactical Network under the Global Field Service Representative (GFSR) support program.

, and the 36-month beta value for CMTL is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CMTL is $17.33, which is $6.84 above the current market price. The public float for CMTL is 25.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for CMTL on October 10, 2023 was 152.11K shares.

CMTL’s Market Performance

The stock of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has seen a 4.82% increase in the past week, with a -8.24% drop in the past month, and a 0.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for CMTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.67% for CMTL stock, with a simple moving average of -21.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMTL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMTL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CMTL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on June 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CMTL Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMTL rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. saw -26.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMTL starting from Carpenter Wendi B., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.60 back on Jun 26. After this action, Carpenter Wendi B. now owns 4,506 shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., valued at $9,600 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Mark R., the Director of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., purchase 100,000 shares at $8.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Quinlan Mark R. is holding 347,639 shares at $888,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.61 for the present operating margin

+32.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stands at -6.80. The total capital return value is set at -0.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.44. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -2.89 for asset returns.

Based on Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.26. Total debt to assets is 18.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.