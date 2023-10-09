Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) has jumped by 2.11 compared to previous close of 15.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-04 that CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will announce its third-quarter 2023 earnings results after the U.S. market close on Monday, October 23, 2023. The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 8:30 am ET. The call can be accessed at www.clevelandcliffs.com and will also be archived and available for replay at that addr.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) by analysts is $18.86, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for CLF is 496.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.41% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of CLF was 10.10M shares.

CLF’s Market Performance

CLF stock saw an increase of -0.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.49% and a quarterly increase of -5.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.54% for CLF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CLF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLF Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLF fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.75. In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc saw -3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLF starting from MICHAEL RALPH S III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.96 back on May 02. After this action, MICHAEL RALPH S III now owns 171,840 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, valued at $149,592 using the latest closing price.

Goncalves Celso L Jr, the EVP, CFO of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, purchase 6,500 shares at $15.18 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Goncalves Celso L Jr is holding 237,727 shares at $98,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLF

Equity return is now at value 3.11, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.