Cencora Inc. (COR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) is 22.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COR is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cencora Inc. (COR) is $209.69, which is $25.97 above the current market price. The public float for COR is 169.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. On September 20, 2023, COR’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

The stock of Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) has increased by 2.21 when compared to last closing price of 179.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that Cencora (COR) continues to gain traction from the robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment. However, stiff competition is a woe.

COR’s Market Performance

Cencora Inc. (COR) has experienced a 3.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.51% rise in the past month, and a -1.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for COR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.37% for COR stock, with a simple moving average of 7.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COR Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COR rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.00. In addition, Cencora Inc. saw 10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COR starting from COLLIS STEVEN H, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $176.79 back on Sep 12. After this action, COLLIS STEVEN H now owns 257,967 shares of Cencora Inc., valued at $1,856,295 using the latest closing price.

Donato Leslie E, the EVP & Chief Strategy Officer of Cencora Inc., sale 1,845 shares at $175.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Donato Leslie E is holding 5,350 shares at $322,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.15 for the present operating margin

+3.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cencora Inc. stands at +0.71. The total capital return value is set at 38.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 4.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cencora Inc. (COR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.