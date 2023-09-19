Veru Inc. (VERU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VERU is at -0.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VERU is $4.50, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for VERU is 69.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.86% of that float. The average trading volume for VERU on September 19, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

The stock price of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) has dropped by -9.40 compared to previous close of 0.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for metastatic breast cancer and for viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), today announced that Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Monday, September 11th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

VERU’s Market Performance

Veru Inc. (VERU) has seen a -17.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.31% decline in the past month and a -31.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for VERU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.33% for VERU’s stock, with a -66.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VERU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VERU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERU Trading at -25.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -21.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERU fell by -17.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0287. In addition, Veru Inc. saw -84.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-211.47 for the present operating margin

+77.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veru Inc. stands at -212.88. The total capital return value is set at -63.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.22. Equity return is now at value -243.80, with -114.50 for asset returns.

Based on Veru Inc. (VERU), the company’s capital structure generated 19.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.42. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veru Inc. (VERU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.