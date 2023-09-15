Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.42.

The public float for GCI is 135.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GCI on September 15, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) has increased by 7.33 when compared to last closing price of 2.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNN Business reported 2023-08-30 that Newspaper chain Gannett has paused the use of an artificial intelligence tool to write high school sports dispatches after the technology made several major flubs in articles in at least one of its papers.

GCI’s Market Performance

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has seen a 5.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.31% decline in the past month and a 53.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.23% for GCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.11% for GCI’s stock, with a 24.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GCI Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Gannett Co. Inc. saw 44.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Reed Michael, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $3.29 back on Aug 14. After this action, Reed Michael now owns 3,244,323 shares of Gannett Co. Inc., valued at $263,200 using the latest closing price.

Tarica Laurence, the Director of Gannett Co. Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Tarica Laurence is holding 753,244 shares at $225,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co. Inc. stands at -2.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.37. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 482.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.82. Total debt to assets is 59.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 446.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.