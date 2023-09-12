CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) has decreased by -3.17 when compared to last closing price of 37.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Cava (CAVA) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CAVA is $51.00, which is $14.63 above the current market price. The public float for CAVA is 112.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.42% of that float. The average trading volume for CAVA on September 12, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

CAVA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for CAVA Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.70% for CAVA’s stock, with a -20.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAVA Trading at -21.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -24.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA fell by -14.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.56. In addition, CAVA Group Inc. saw -16.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of CAVA Group Inc., valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of CAVA Group Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.