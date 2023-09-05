MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.68 in comparison to its previous close of 3.37, however, the company has experienced a 21.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-13 that MYT Netherlands Parent BV (NYSE:MYTE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Martin Beer – CFO Michael Kliger – CEO Conference Call Participants Matthew Boss – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Oliver Chen – TD Cowen Kunal Madhukar – UBS Lauren Schenk – Morgan Stanley Abhinav Sinha – Societe Generale Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Mytheresa Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MYTE is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MYTE is $5.76, which is $2.44 above than the current price. The public float for MYTE is 17.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of MYTE on September 05, 2023 was 106.66K shares.

MYTE’s Market Performance

MYTE stock saw a decrease of 21.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.40% for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.15% for MYTE’s stock, with a -44.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYTE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MYTE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MYTE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MYTE Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYTE rose by +21.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. saw -58.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MYTE

Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.