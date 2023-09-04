ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) is $10.62, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for IPA is 24.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IPA on September 04, 2023 was 41.04K shares.

IPA) stock’s latest price update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA)’s stock price has soared by 7.41 in relation to previous closing price of 1.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-07 that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 7, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Jennifer Bath – CEO Barry Duplantis – VP-Client Relations Ilse Roodink – Chief Scientific Officer Brad McConn – CFO Conference Call Participants Will McHale – Ingalls & Snyder Ramakanth Swayampakula – H.C.

IPA’s Market Performance

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) has experienced a 7.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.96% drop in the past month, and a -35.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.21% for IPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.14% for IPA’s stock, with a -43.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IPA Trading at -19.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPA rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. saw -61.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPA

Equity return is now at value -43.00, with -32.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.