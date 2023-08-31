Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZETA is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is $13.70, which is $5.84 above the current market price. The public float for ZETA is 137.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% of that float. On August 31, 2023, ZETA’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZETA) stock’s latest price update

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA)’s stock price has dropped by -1.00 in relation to previous closing price of 8.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Scott Schmitz – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations David Steinberg – Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chris Greiner – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Richard Baldry – ROTH MKM Zach Cummins – B. Riley Securities Ryan MacDonald – Needham and Company Jason Kreyer – Craig-Hallum Ryan MacWilliams – Barclays Matt Saltzman – Morgan Stanley Koji Ikeda – Bank of America Operator Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Zeta’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

ZETA’s Market Performance

ZETA’s stock has risen by 2.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.28% and a quarterly drop of -11.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Zeta Global Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.16% for ZETA’s stock, with a -12.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZETA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ZETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZETA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZETA Trading at -5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZETA starting from NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who sale 5,837 shares at the price of $11.04 back on Mar 08. After this action, NIEHAUS ROBERT H now owns 15,246,891 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., valued at $64,440 using the latest closing price.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H, the Director of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., sale 7,911 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that NIEHAUS ROBERT H is holding 15,252,728 shares at $87,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.77 for the present operating margin

+54.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stands at -47.25. The total capital return value is set at -88.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.29. Equity return is now at value -182.60, with -49.30 for asset returns.

Based on Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA), the company’s capital structure generated 143.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.96. Total debt to assets is 38.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.