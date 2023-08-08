Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) is above average at 19.27x. The 36-month beta value for DRVN is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DRVN is $23.42, which is $10.87 above than the current price. The public float for DRVN is 61.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. The average trading volume of DRVN on August 08, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.29 in relation to its previous close of 16.09. However, the company has experienced a -40.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DRVN’s Market Performance

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) has seen a -40.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -42.32% decline in the past month and a -45.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for DRVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.09% for DRVN’s stock, with a -45.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRVN Trading at -39.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.56%, as shares sank -43.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRVN fell by -40.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.29. In addition, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. saw -43.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRVN starting from Fitzpatrick Jonathan G., who purchase 42,000 shares at the price of $23.76 back on May 30. After this action, Fitzpatrick Jonathan G. now owns 2,332,363 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $997,920 using the latest closing price.

Ferrera Gary W, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $24.23 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Ferrera Gary W is holding 63,101 shares at $96,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.14 for the present operating margin

+36.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. stands at +2.08. The total capital return value is set at 6.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.81. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN), the company’s capital structure generated 241.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.72. Total debt to assets is 61.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.