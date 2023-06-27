Should You Invest in Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RIOT is at 4.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RIOT is $12.97, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 154.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.30% of that float. The average trading volume for RIOT on June 27, 2023 was 22.78M shares.

The stock of Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) has decreased by -7.16 when compared to last closing price of 11.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/05/22 that Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT’s stock has risen by 3.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.44% and a quarterly rise of 24.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.60% for Riot Platforms Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.01% for RIOT stock, with a simple moving average of 44.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

RIOT Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.55%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT rose by +3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc. saw 217.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Yi Soo il Benjamin, who sale 485,884 shares at the price of $11.78 back on Jun 02. After this action, Yi Soo il Benjamin now owns 2,830,884 shares of Riot Platforms Inc., valued at $5,724,383 using the latest closing price.

Jackman William Richard, the EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL of Riot Platforms Inc., sale 371,471 shares at $12.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Jackman William Richard is holding 634,918 shares at $4,505,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc. stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.