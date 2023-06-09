Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 25.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) Right Now?

Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.94x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) by analysts is $23.67, which is -$3.08 below the current market price. The public float for VTS is 22.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of VTS was 408.85K shares.

VTS’s Market Performance

VTS’s stock has seen a 11.86% increase for the week, with a 37.63% rise in the past month and a 28.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for Vitesse Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.66% for VTS’s stock, with a 39.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for VTS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for VTS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $25 based on the research report published on June 05th of the current year 2023.

VTS Trading at 29.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +42.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTS rose by +11.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.09. In addition, Vitesse Energy Inc. saw 47.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTS starting from STEINBERG JOSEPH S, who purchase 158,000 shares at the price of $16.99 back on Mar 22. After this action, STEINBERG JOSEPH S now owns 487,047 shares of Vitesse Energy Inc., valued at $2,684,420 using the latest closing price.

Gerrity Robert W, the Chief Executive Officer of Vitesse Energy Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $16.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Gerrity Robert W is holding 154,099 shares at $84,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.28 for the present operating margin

+54.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vitesse Energy Inc. stands at +39.63. The total capital return value is set at 25.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.08.

Based on Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.78. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.78.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.