REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has gone up by 6.69% for the week, with a 21.28% rise in the past month and a 0.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.09% for REE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.39% for REE’s stock, with a -25.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) by analysts is $0.94, The public float for REE is 202.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of REE was 534.76K shares.

REE) stock’s latest price update

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REE Trading at 17.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +21.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3726. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw 2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Equity return is now at value -51.70, with -43.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.