MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRC is 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MRC is $14.67, which is $4.81 above the current price. The public float for MRC is 82.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRC on June 09, 2023 was 615.48K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

MRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) has plunged by -0.70 when compared to previous closing price of 9.93, but the company has seen a 11.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MRC’s Market Performance

MRC’s stock has risen by 11.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.91% and a quarterly drop of -7.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for MRC Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.86% for MRC’s stock, with a -4.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2022.

MRC Trading at 6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRC rose by +11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, MRC Global Inc. saw -14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRC starting from Anderson Gillian, who sale 5,213 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Mar 02. After this action, Anderson Gillian now owns 26,507 shares of MRC Global Inc., valued at $59,950 using the latest closing price.

O’Neal Malcolm, the SVP – Human Resources of MRC Global Inc., sale 3,125 shares at $9.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that O’Neal Malcolm is holding 41,605 shares at $30,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.19 for the present operating margin

+18.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for MRC Global Inc. stands at +2.23. The total capital return value is set at 11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.22. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on MRC Global Inc. (MRC), the company’s capital structure generated 75.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.96. Total debt to assets is 29.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MRC Global Inc. (MRC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.