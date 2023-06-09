Evaluating the Ups and Downs of AXT Inc.’s (AXTI) Stock

In the past week, AXTI stock has gone up by 6.51%, with a monthly gain of 22.45% and a quarterly plunge of -6.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for AXT Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.92% for AXTI’s stock, with a -27.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) Right Now?

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXTI is 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AXTI is $5.49, which is $1.89 above the current price. The public float for AXTI is 40.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXTI on June 09, 2023 was 269.90K shares.

AXTI) stock’s latest price update

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.01 in comparison to its previous close of 3.83, however, the company has experienced a 6.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXTI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXTI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

AXTI Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +17.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTI rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, AXT Inc. saw -17.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTI starting from CHEN JESSE, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Feb 28. After this action, CHEN JESSE now owns 107,520 shares of AXT Inc., valued at $33,375 using the latest closing price.

CHRISTINE RUSSELL, the Director of AXT Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $9.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that CHRISTINE RUSSELL is holding 31,552 shares at $70,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+36.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for AXT Inc. stands at +11.20. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.25. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on AXT Inc. (AXTI), the company’s capital structure generated 22.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.07. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AXT Inc. (AXTI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.