McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) by analysts is $12.94, which is $5.25 above the current market price. The public float for MUX is 39.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of MUX was 490.56K shares.

MUX) stock’s latest price update

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.64 in relation to its previous close of 8.15. However, the company has experienced a 0.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MUX’s Market Performance

MUX’s stock has risen by 0.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.30% and a quarterly rise of 16.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.76% for McEwen Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.68% for MUX’s stock, with a 28.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MUX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MUX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2020.

MUX Trading at -8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUX rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.79. In addition, McEwen Mining Inc. saw 31.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.95 for the present operating margin

-17.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for McEwen Mining Inc. stands at -73.43. The total capital return value is set at -22.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.18. Equity return is now at value -28.90, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), the company’s capital structure generated 20.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.28. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.