EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) is above average at 27.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) is $13.67, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for EZPW is 51.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EZPW on June 08, 2023 was 540.40K shares.

EZPW) stock’s latest price update

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.11 in relation to its previous close of 8.53. However, the company has experienced a 4.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EZPW’s Market Performance

EZPW’s stock has risen by 4.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.33% and a quarterly drop of -1.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for EZCORP Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.79% for EZPW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EZPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EZPW stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for EZPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EZPW in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

EZPW Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZPW rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.62. In addition, EZCORP Inc. saw 6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EZPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.65 for the present operating margin

+55.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZCORP Inc. stands at +5.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.39. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on EZCORP Inc. (EZPW), the company’s capital structure generated 78.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.09. Total debt to assets is 40.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.