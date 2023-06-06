Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 10.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/05/23 that Chipotle Sues Sweetgreen Over Its New Burrito Bowl

Is It Worth Investing in Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SG is 95.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.90% of that float. The average trading volume of SG on June 06, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

SG’s Market Performance

The stock of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has seen a 6.49% increase in the past week, with a 13.28% rise in the past month, and a 23.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for SG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.33% for SG’s stock, with a -15.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

SG Trading at 21.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG rose by +7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.49. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc. saw 18.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SG starting from Ru Nathaniel, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $9.43 back on May 31. After this action, Ru Nathaniel now owns 0 shares of Sweetgreen Inc., valued at $471,500 using the latest closing price.

Gemperle Adrienne, the Chief People Officer of Sweetgreen Inc., sale 6,112 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Gemperle Adrienne is holding 139,911 shares at $58,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Equity return is now at value -31.00, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.