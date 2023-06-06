HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.48 in comparison to its previous close of 58.84, however, the company has experienced a 20.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) by analysts is $81.46, which is $14.23 above the current market price. The public float for HQY is 82.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of HQY was 662.41K shares.

HQY’s Market Performance

HQY’s stock has seen a 20.79% increase for the week, with a 21.95% rise in the past month and a -0.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for HealthEquity Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.73% for HQY’s stock, with a 6.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $77 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

HQY Trading at 18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +23.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY rose by +20.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.88. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw 8.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Wellborn Gayle Furgurson, who sale 5,237 shares at the price of $62.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Wellborn Gayle Furgurson now owns 12,023 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $324,694 using the latest closing price.

Ladd Delano, the EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY of HealthEquity Inc., sale 5,897 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Ladd Delano is holding 37,471 shares at $442,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+45.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthEquity Inc. stands at -3.03. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.