The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Zevra Therapeutics Inc.’s (ZVRA) Stock

In the past week, ZVRA stock has gone down by -1.19%, with a monthly decline of -3.67% and a quarterly plunge of -13.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.09% for Zevra Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.49% for ZVRA’s stock, with a -6.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVRA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ZVRA is at 2.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZVRA is $18.50, which is $13.51 above the current market price. The public float for ZVRA is 30.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume for ZVRA on May 26, 2023 was 256.53K shares.

ZVRA) stock’s latest price update

Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVRA)’s stock price has dropped by -14.55 in relation to previous closing price of 5.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZVRA Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVRA fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, Zevra Therapeutics Inc. saw 8.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZVRA starting from Bode John B, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.04 back on May 18. After this action, Bode John B now owns 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics Inc., valued at $50,418 using the latest closing price.

Clifton R. LaDuane, the CFO, Secretary & Treasurer of Zevra Therapeutics Inc., purchase 2,740 shares at $4.95 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Clifton R. LaDuane is holding 13,742 shares at $13,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.54 for the present operating margin

+87.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevra Therapeutics Inc. stands at -397.24. The total capital return value is set at -21.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.47.

Based on Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (ZVRA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.14. Total debt to assets is 12.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (ZVRA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.