Dana Incorporated (DAN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.20 in comparison to its previous close of 13.43, however, the company has experienced a -5.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DAN is also noteworthy at 2.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DAN is $16.71, which is $3.33 above than the current price. The public float for DAN is 142.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. The average trading volume of DAN on May 26, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

DAN’s Market Performance

DAN’s stock has seen a -5.04% decrease for the week, with a -7.41% drop in the past month and a -16.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for Dana Incorporated. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.96% for DAN’s stock, with a -15.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DAN Trading at -8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.76. In addition, Dana Incorporated saw -14.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Aghili Aziz, who sale 35,205 shares at the price of $17.75 back on Dec 01. After this action, Aghili Aziz now owns 3,101 shares of Dana Incorporated, valued at $624,904 using the latest closing price.

Kamsickas James Kevin, the Chairman & CEO of Dana Incorporated, sale 400,000 shares at $17.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Kamsickas James Kevin is holding 354,728 shares at $7,113,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.50 for the present operating margin

+7.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dana Incorporated stands at -2.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.57. Equity return is now at value -13.90, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dana Incorporated (DAN), the company’s capital structure generated 175.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.69. Total debt to assets is 36.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Dana Incorporated (DAN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.