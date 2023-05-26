BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BSGM is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BSGM is $3.63, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for BSGM is 39.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume for BSGM on May 26, 2023 was 307.48K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BSGM) stock’s latest price update

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.08 in comparison to its previous close of 1.46, however, the company has experienced a 1.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BSGM’s Market Performance

BSGM’s stock has risen by 1.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.36% and a quarterly rise of 26.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.03% for BioSig Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.09% for BSGM’s stock, with a 74.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BSGM Trading at 23.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +23.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3690. In addition, BioSig Technologies Inc. saw 258.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from Sieckhaus John, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Sep 12. After this action, Sieckhaus John now owns 70,000 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc., valued at $4,550 using the latest closing price.

LONDONER KENNETH L, the Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies Inc., purchase 29,700 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that LONDONER KENNETH L is holding 1,896,820 shares at $24,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9533.22 for the present operating margin

-152.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioSig Technologies Inc. stands at -9458.74. Equity return is now at value -971.60, with -445.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.