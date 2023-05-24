ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) has dropped by -8.06 compared to previous close of 1.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TBLT is at 2.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TBLT is $6.00, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for TBLT is 14.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.19% of that float. The average trading volume for TBLT on May 24, 2023 was 393.13K shares.

TBLT’s Market Performance

TBLT stock saw a decrease of -2.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -55.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.10% for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for TBLT’s stock, with a -57.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TBLT Trading at -14.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLT fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9503. In addition, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. saw -59.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.88 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stands at -41.25. Equity return is now at value -111.00, with -55.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.